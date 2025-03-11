Virtus.pro are the Overwatch Champions Series Stage 1 EMEA victors

HQ

The first stage of the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series has come to a close for the EMEA and North American regions. After a gruelling few weeks of action, two victors have been named, and half the attending teams for the Champions Clash have been locked in.

For the EMEA region, it was Virtus.pro who came out on top, after defeating Al Qadsiah in the grand finale in a 4-2 fashion. This result does mean that both have punched their tickets to the Champions Clash, and like the third-through-sixth placing The Ultimates, Twisted Minds, Gen.G Esports, and Team Peps, the winner and runner-up will be back for Stage 2 in the future. Both Team Vision and Sakura Esports must defend their place in the OWCS by competing in the Relegation matches.

Looking at North America, NTMR proved to be a dominant force too, by overcoming Spacestation Gaming in the finale in a 4-2 fashion as well. Both teams are now locked in for the Champions Clash, as well as Stage 2 of the OWCS, as is Team Liquid, Timeless, Avidity, and Rad Esports. Shikigami and Amplify will both need to defend their places in the top division of North American Overwatch esports by battling it out in the Relegation matches.

The other four teams appearing at the Champions Clash will be the victors and runner-ups of the China and Asia divisions. We're waiting for these results, but there is plenty of time for them as the event is planned for April 18-20.