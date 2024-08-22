English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Thieves

Virtuos has acquired Third Kind Studios

The Sea of Thieves developer will still be working on current projects, with some changes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Development partner company Virtuos has acquired UK-based Third Kind Studios, and plans to use the developer to move into the UK games market.

Third Kind has worked on projects such as Sea of Thieves, Hearthstone, Forza Horizon 4, and Predecessor, whilst Virtuos is known for games such as Horizon Forbidden West and The Callisto Protocol.

Virtuos claims that the acquisition will "bolster [their] AAA co-development capabilities", and has confirmed that Third Kind's current co-founders will remain in place, but that they wish to double the studio's head count.

Third Kind's CTO, Ray Tharanee, said: "We're proud to play a pivotal role in expanding Virtuos' global footprint, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming together" (thanks, Game Developer).

Sea of Thieves

Related texts

2
Sea of ThievesScore

Sea of Thieves
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"It may not be all smooth sailing, but Rare's Sea of Thieves manages to deliver a cooperative experience like nothing we've ever experienced before."



Loading next content