Virtuos has acquired Third Kind Studios

Development partner company Virtuos has acquired UK-based Third Kind Studios, and plans to use the developer to move into the UK games market.

Third Kind has worked on projects such as Sea of Thieves, Hearthstone, Forza Horizon 4, and Predecessor, whilst Virtuos is known for games such as Horizon Forbidden West and The Callisto Protocol.

Virtuos claims that the acquisition will "bolster [their] AAA co-development capabilities", and has confirmed that Third Kind's current co-founders will remain in place, but that they wish to double the studio's head count.

Third Kind's CTO, Ray Tharanee, said: "We're proud to play a pivotal role in expanding Virtuos' global footprint, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in gaming together" (thanks, Game Developer).