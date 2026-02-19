Virtual Boy on Switch/Switch 2

HQ

Ever since the Virtual Console concept was launched on the Wii, people have been asking for the opportunity to play Virtual Boy, and the demand remained even during the Wii U and Switch eras. The truth is, however, that this is not an entirely simple matter to resolve. Virtual Boy was really only good at one thing, and that was three-dimensional graphics.

And Nintendo, true to form, naturally made sure to utilise this to the maximum. This means that the games often require 3D capability to function at all. Even a platform game like Wario Land has obstacles that swing in and out of the picture, which become virtually impossible to avoid if you remove the 3D effect. Perhaps this is also why it has taken Nintendo so long to add Virtual Boy support to its consoles.

Nintendo is letting us Europeans experience this for the first time. Have we missed something?

Now it has finally arrived, and as you understand, it requires special solutions to make it work. The original Virtual Boy (which you can read more about in our comprehensive article) consisted of a stand-mounted headset that was somewhat reminiscent of the tourist binoculars often found in tall buildings and similar locations. It also had built-in screens. Here, Nintendo has opted for a cheaper solution, and the Virtual Boy they sell (there is also a significantly cheaper cardboard version) via the My Nintendo Store is really just an empty shell.

It has no controller of its own (more on that later) and contains no electronics. The seemingly identical gadget still has all the sockets and controls - they are just for decoration and serve no function. Instead, the idea is that you open the top of this device and insert your Switch or Switch 2 screen (the former requires a simple replacement of a screwed-on holder), which then functions as your Virtual Boy. The device's iconic red graphics - the Virtual Boy only had one colour - come from the coloured glasses you look through.

The device is essentially identical to the original.

I am fortunate enough to own a Virtual Boy myself and have compared them side by side. I can report that they are so similar that I cannot tell them apart except by turning them over and looking at the underside. It really is a near-perfect replica that Nintendo offers, with details such as those strange black rubber covers on the sides and that half-broken stand that you can never get to the right height. The only possible difference is that I think the new unit has a slightly less warm red tone compared to the original.

Playing Virtual Boy is still a slightly surreal experience. The 3D effects are actually really good even today and are unlike anything you can experience outside the world of VR or modern 3D glasses. Here, you can adjust the 3D effect with software rather than hardware, which works great, even for me, who has refractive errors and wears glasses. The soft cover is even better here than on the original device (possibly because the old material has hardened somewhat) and closes in a way that effectively keeps light out.

Details such as sockets and similar items are included, but cannot be used.

However, no matter where I sit in my home, it is difficult to find a place that provides good ergonomics. This was a problem with the original and it is still a nuisance. You have to carefully push your head forward to keep it close, which is uncomfortable for your neck, and since it is not possible to raise/lower the device in a good way, there is a high risk that your chairs and tables will not provide exactly the height required to play comfortably.

The original was played with a rather unique controller that was ahead of its time in many ways, with clear grips, dual controls and trigger buttons. It would have been phenomenal if Nintendo had also offered the option to play with one, but this is not something they offer at present (although they may reconsider if this Virtual Boy solution becomes very popular). Fortunately, replacing it with analogue sticks works very well in most games, and I would even argue that it works better in a game like Red Alarm, while I think Teleroboxer becomes a little more erratic.

An ergonomic nightmare, unfortunately.

As before, however, I get a bit of cramp in my arms from playing with them lying in front of the device for too long. It's not a good position, but basically the best one, as the controller on your lap means you have to lean even further forward to look into the Virtual Boy. Of course, this is not something I can blame this almost identical device for, as it is a design flaw from 1995. However, Switch offers a solution. I find that playing with a Joy-Con in each hand with my arms relaxed at my sides means that, for the first time in over 30 years, I don't get pain in my arms and shoulders from gaming with this device.

Even my eyes are a little happier. The angry red graphics always made my eyes water and could give me a headache if I played Virtual Boy for an hour. This solution emulates the graphics and, as mentioned, uses red glass for the colour, which is not at all tiring for the eyes in the same way (although it still feels like turning on the light in a dark room after finishing playing) as when the bright red diodes bombard the eyes with the real device.

There are already several really good games available, and more are on the way.

The sound quality is obviously compromised somewhat by the Switch units being housed in a small red plastic box (even though there are narrow openings at the bottom), but it's not as if the original unit was the pinnacle of hi-fi when it comes to sound, and the significantly more competent speakers compensate for this very well.

So... should you get one of these (or the cheaper cardboard version)? There are two answers. If you're not a fan of retro games, not that interested in virtual reality, and think gaming should be a relaxing and convivial affair, then this is definitely not something you need to consider. There's a good reason why Virtual Boy became Nintendo's biggest flop ever. After just an hour, your eyes will be tired and your shoulders will ache, and there are better games than this for other formats on Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

However, if you are interested in gaming history and love Nintendo, I can still recommend it. It is fiddly to play, difficult to get the ergonomics right and incredibly primitive - but there are some great games to discover here. Telerobox and Wario Land are both very entertaining, and easily worth the cost of at least the cartridge unit. What's more, there's nothing quite like this strange and, in many ways, legendary experience, which many people have opinions about but few have actually tried. Plus, it's a pretty cool piece to have on your games shelf.