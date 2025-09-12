Virtual Boy is really coming back in 2026 via Nintendo Switch Online: price confirmed

HQ

Nintendo announced a new addition to the classics library on Nintendo Switch Online, and it's something nobody expected: Virtual Boy. 30 years after its launch, the "portable" console capable of showing 3D images through a sort of virtual reality visor, will come to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

However, in order to watch the games in 3D, you will need the headset, which will be sold separately, and only to paid Switch Online members. If you don't want to spend that much, you will be able to buy a cardboard model, working the same way: you place the console inside it, and look through the visor to see the games in 3D.

The main headset will cost €80/£67. The cardboard model will be available for €20/£17.

14 games will be added, released over time, including Wario Land, Mario's Tennis, Mario Clash, and Tetris 3D, when the service is added on February 17 (there were only 22 games released at all for this ill-fated console).

Will you give Virtual Boy a try when it launches as part of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription next year for Switch and Switch 2?