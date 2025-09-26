Virtua Fighter 6 will have a new type of battle rules

HQ

As we reported last week, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio promised to reveal more about the upcoming Virtua Fighter 6 (actual title not officially announced) on September 25 - and they kept that promise with a nearly 50-minute stream focusing on the updated fighting system.

Unfortunately, the panel discussion and what was shown weren't particularly exciting, but it was revealed (thanks Gematsu) that there will be two ways to play. One is the normal mode, where you have to win best of three rounds (knockout or ring-out), but there is also the new Uprising mode, which will offer "dynamic momentum-shifting opportunities." What this really means isn't totally clear, but a new way to play fighting games definitely sounds like a big deal.

Ryu ga Gotoku Studio representatives also mentioned that they are working on a new game system called Break & Rush, which is described as follows:

"This innovative system introduces a dynamic damage accumulation mechanic. As specific regions of the body take repeated hits, damage builds up, eventually allowing for a targeted break. Once the attacker lands a break attack, they gain a strategic advantage, opening up new offensive opportunities. A broken status carries over across rounds, creating a tactical layer that adds depth and tension to every match."

You can check out the entire presentation in the video below. Some friendly soul in YouTube's comments section listed the three most interesting moments if you want to jump straight to the good stuff:



15:53 Battle Rules

Battle Rules

39:13 New Battle System Mechanics

New Battle System Mechanics

47:28 Short teaser



All in all, it sounds like the game is still far from finished, and it will probably be a year or two before Ryu ga Gotoku Studio is ready to reveal more substantial information and show off all the fighters.

Very early Virtua Fighter 6 code from the presentation.