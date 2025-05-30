Virtua Fighter 6 will be cancelled if Sega isn't happy with the result

HQ

One of the many classic game series that Sega now plans to revive is the ever-popular Virtua Fighter. The latest numbered title in the series is Virtua Fighter 5, which was originally released in Japanese arcades in 2006 and has since been released in a number of updated editions, but no actual new games.

This means it's like starting from scratch again, as no old assets can be used for the new game, which we'll call Virtua Fighter 6 for simplicity's sake. The series' creator, Yu Suzuki, left Sega long ago, and the new game will be developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, best known for the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games, instead of Sega AM2.

The pressure is obviously high, but Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's boss Masayoshi Yokoyama is approaching the task with the utmost respect, saying in an interview with Famitsu (thanks EventHubs) that it has to be good, otherwise they will abandon the project:

"If it starts feeling like it won't be good enough, we're just going to stop the project midway through. That's how serious we are about it."

Producer Riichirou Yamada also participates in the interview, saying that he will do everything he can to ensure that the project is not cancelled:

"If Yokoyama decides that it's stopping, it really does stop just like that, so I'm putting a lot of energy into making sure that doesn't happen."

In short, Virtua Fighter 6 seems to be in very ambitious hands, and Yokohama concludes by explaining that they are "very serious about making something that hasn't been made before". Promising, to say the least.