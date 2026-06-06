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Virtua Fighter: Crossroads
Virtua Fighter 6 will be called Crossroads and launches 2027
The sixth main installment in the series will have a singleplayer component, which was shown during Summer Game Fest.
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As expected, Virtua Fighter 6 made an appearance at Summer Game Fest (something we suspected following the major leak just recently). We got a look at what appears to be some kind of hub city for fighting, complete with a single-player campaign similar in style to Street Fighter 6's, but seemingly much more elaborate.
The title is Virtua Fighter: Crossroads, with the first two letters bolded in red to form a Roman numeral six, as the leak previously revealed. The game is set to release in 2027 and the brand new trailer can be found below.
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