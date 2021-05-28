Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown seems to be a timed exclusive

It will launch exclusively on the PS4 for now on June 1.

Earlier this week Sega announced that Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is launching for PlayStation 4 next week, and that it will be included with PlayStation Plus. No other formats were revealed, but a data miner on Twitter examined the official home page of the game and discovered mentions for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as well.

It looks like a classic case of a timed exclusive title, although it is no confirmation. We'll get back to you when we know more, although we do consider that it is a fairly good chance more players will be able to enjoy Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown further down the line.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

