Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is coming to PS4 next week

It'll be launching digitally on PS4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Sega just announced that they are bringing back the classic arcade fighting game Virtua Fighter 5 in the form of Ultimate Showdown.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is "the ultimate remaster" made for the modern platform PS4, featuring "gorgeous HD graphics, new online features, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original". The character models, stages, and cinematics are also all updated.

According to its official website, players will be able to compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including "Tournaments" and "League". Or, you can simply enjoy the fight in classic modes like "Ranked Match", "Arcade", "Training", and "Versus" as well.

For more details you can check here.

The game is expected to release on PS4 digitally on June 1.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy