Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is coming to PS4 next week

Sega just announced that they are bringing back the classic arcade fighting game Virtua Fighter 5 in the form of Ultimate Showdown.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is "the ultimate remaster" made for the modern platform PS4, featuring "gorgeous HD graphics, new online features, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original". The character models, stages, and cinematics are also all updated.

According to its official website, players will be able to compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including "Tournaments" and "League". Or, you can simply enjoy the fight in classic modes like "Ranked Match", "Arcade", "Training", and "Versus" as well.

The game is expected to release on PS4 digitally on June 1.