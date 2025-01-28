Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is now available on Steam

We fans have had to wait a long time, but now Sega's iconic game series is finally available on PC and Steam. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. has landed with a bang, which is based on Ultimate Showdown but has been refined with a plethora of improvements, based on 13 years of statistics. Among other things, it is now possible to enjoy Akira and his hard-hitting friends in 4K resolution and 60 fps.

As usual, a small launch discount is offered for those who are first in line and if you want to make it a little more luxurious, a 30th Anniversary Edition is also offered. This includes sketches, a digital art book, over 200 previously unreleased pieces of music from the game and a few other bits and pieces. A perfect appetiser for what's to come with the relatively recently announced "next gen" Virtua Fighter.

Are you planning to get Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. on Steam?