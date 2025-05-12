Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. is coming to PS5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X

We knew that Sega is currently working on bringing several of its most beloved franchises back to life. Many have been confirmed - such as Crazy Taxi, Ecco the Dolphin, Jet Set Radio and Shinobi - while others have only been rumored. Such was the case for Virtua Fighter 6, where we had heard nothing official at all other than random rumors, until it was officially announced during The Game Awards in December.

It's being developed by Ryu ga Gotoku Studio, but unfortunately seems to be quite early in development, meaning we'll have to wait at least a year or two before it's time to get started. But now Sega announces that they have a little surprise in store to ease the wait.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. was released on Steam at the beginning of the year, and now it's confirmed that it's coming to PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X. Good news, but it actually gets better because producer Seiji Aoki comments (via Gematsu):

"Also, in bringing this title to multiple platforms, we're planning to include cross-play support. And to make your cross-play experience even smoother, the rollback functionality used in the Steam version will be supported on all platforms. We're going to include even more content to make this much more than a simple port, which we'll tell you about in future updates."

No date is given, but at least now you know that the latest version of Virtua Fighter 5 is on its way to consoles so you can get your training underway.