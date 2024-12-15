Virtua Fighter 2 gets physical Xbox release with new online mode

Great news for game collectors! Sega's arcade classic Virtua Fighter 2 is set to receive a physical release for Xbox Series S/X, courtesy of Limited Run Games, a company known for its specialty in exclusive physical editions often packed with collectible extras.

Virtua Fighter 2 has previously been ported to a variety of platforms, including the Sega Saturn, Genesis, PS2, PS3, and Xbox 360. Thankfully, this new edition isn't just another port. It includes online play and support for lobbies with up to six players.

The standard edition of Virtua Fighter 2 will cost approximately 40 euros, while the Saturn-inspired "Classic Edition" is priced closer to 70 euros. The latter includes a longbox case, a commemorative coin, and other extras. Pre-orders are open until January 12, 2025, with an expected delivery date in June the same year.

Is this a must-have for your collection?