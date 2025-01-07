Virgil van Dijk felt Manchester United were "disrespected" before hard-fought draw

HQ

Manchester United played one of their better games of the season at Anfield, against Liverpool. The match ended 2-2, and United had plenty of opportunities to claim the victory against arguably Europe's top team right now. Many people thought it would be an easy match, given the disastrous results United has been carrying, but not Virgil van Dijk.

In fact, the Dutch defender said that Manchester United were disrespected, as picked up by Bein Sports: "Do I feel United were disrespected? Yes. I heard, in the press conference, someone asked if we were going to rotate players against United. I was shocked. It is one of the biggest games of the season and United will always make it tough. To hear that, I was surprised".

Van Dijk praised their rivals, that took the early lead and later recover from two goals, depriving Liverpool from two points. "We are playing against a good opponent. I think everyone from the outside world forgets that, judging by the sound that had been going around before the game. They have good players".

"They are obviously a work in progress like we are, but they made it difficult for us", acknowledged van Dijk, while also defending his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played a poor game and was insulted in the stadium and mocked by the press later. "I am fine with his performance. Trent has his own people around him, his family, and we are there as well".