Viral YouTube channel deconstructs table tennis in the most hilarious ways

HQ

Table tennis is not the most popular sport to watch, but everybody loves to play it. And one of the most popular YouTube channels is devoted to table tennis: Pongfinity, with over 4 million subscribers and over 260 videos, many surpassing one million views.

Pongfinity deconstructs the sport, and each video presents a different challenage, like playing with giant rackets or in the smallest and trickiest tables. They're fun, precisely because they break the rules, and one could think that their creators are somehow trivialising the competition.

But nothing further from the truth. From the three components of the channel, Emil Rantatulkkila, Otto Tennilä and Miikka O'Connor, the latter two are professional table tennis players in Finland. And O'Connor, aged 28, is actually trying to move up in the competition, all without abandoning the popular YouTube channel, which has become his job.

This season, Miikka O'Connor has moved to Barcelona and joined Club Natació Sabadell, in order to ramp up his career: in the whole Catalan region there are four times more table tennis players that in all of Finland, he says.

Talking to El Periódico, O'Connor says his style is more creative and that can disorient his rivals, and his strong point is speed.

His girlfriend also lives in Barcelona and has got used to living there, but he still travels once a month to Finland or even somewhere in between to meet his two YouTube colleagues and make new videos. He also says they are never running out of ideas to amuse his millions of followers, even while playing at the maximum level.