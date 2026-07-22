Viral UK politician and "intergalactic space warrior" Count Binface demands Sega make Shenmue 4

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While non-UK readers may not be as familiar with him, those who live in the country will be all too familiar with Count Binface, a spoof politician created to poke fun at the rather twisted and ineffective political landscape of the country. While Count Binface has been around for several years, he recently blasted into the spotlight during the Makerfield by-election, where he competed alongside new Prime Minister Andy Burnham for the political seat, and now his next fight is happening in Clacton, where he will be facing off with the Reform party's Nigel Farage.

The most hilarious part about the "intergalactic space warrior's" political compass is that he often has plausible and possible promises in his manifesto his voters can trust, including building one affordable house, capping the price of croissants to £1 and 99p Flake ice-creams to 99p, nationalising Adele (whatever that means), but also actually sensical promises too, including auto-renew on all online subscriptions to be abolished immediately and MPs to lose their subsidy for cheap food and drink in Parliament.

Now Count Binface has turned his attention to the world of video games too, as in a recent video (as shared by Shenmue Dojo) he specifically takes aim at Sega and asks the Japanese company to "get your bottoms in gear, sort yourselves out, and get the update done" in reference to the lack of information on Shenmue 4. Yep, if you needed an ally in the fight for Shenmue 4, Count Binface is on your side.

He also goes on further to tease maybe Sega "needs to be nationalised along with Adele", which will likely be a challenge considering Sega is Japanese, but what is more plausible is the return of a former London landmark, as Count Binface also adds "I'd quite like to reboot SegaWorld in London's Trocadero and have Sonic the Hedgehog back in his prime."

Needless to say, if you are eligible to vote in the coming Clacton election and love video games, perhaps it's worth keeping in mind Count Binface's allegiance and his support for all things Shenmue 4.