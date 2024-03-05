Viral Scottish Willy Wonka Experience is being turned into a movie that focuses on strange villain The Unknown

HQ

You've probably heard a lot about the mysterious AI-created The Unknown and the viral Willy Wonka Experience that was held in Scotland recently, a children's event that was so poorly funded and designed it developed into a bit of a laughing stock around the world. Well, since that event and the bizarre villainous character has catapulted to stardom over the past few days, a production company has been set up to capitalise on this immense success by seeing The Unknown as the star of an upcoming horror film.

Kaledonia Pictures is the production company that has been created for the film, with their very new website stating that the movie will be a "feature length horror film inspired by the internet phenomenon that has taken the world by storm, THE UNKNOWN follows a renowned children's book illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie.

"Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands - where they unleash an unknowable evil."

There's no further details on the film as of yet, especially since the production company and the website were only set up yesterday, but as more information comes out, we'll be sure to keep you posted.

Thanks, Bloody Disgusting.