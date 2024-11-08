Viral scene from Luis Enrique's documentary echoes Mbappé's problems with Real Madrid: "Michael Jordan defended like a motherf****r".

HQ

Kylian Mbappé has been put into question after bad performances with Real Madrid against FC Barcelona and AC Milan: the striker is not adapting well to Real Madrid's squad and that is igniting a chain reaction that is bringing the whole team down.

It has been pointed out how Mbappé was used to play in the left wing, a position that is filled with Vinícius, so he needs to get used to a centre-forward role.

However, perhaps the biggest problem is his refusal to press on rivals, to chase them, opting instead to wait for a good pass so he can shoot. Statistics say he is one of the Real Madrid players who runs the least.

Luis Enrique already warned Mbappé about the need to defend more

This tendency was also seen at Paris Saint-Germain. An extract from Movistar Plus' documentary about Luis Enrique shows a scene from last season that echoes today's problem with Real Madrid. "I heard you liked Michael Jordan", said Luis Enrique. "Michael Jordan grabbed by the balls all of his teammates and defended like a motherf****r".

"You may think you have to score goals. Of course, you are a phenomenon, world class, but that doesn't work for me. A true leader is that, when you can't help us with goals, you help us with defense."

It was before FC Barcelona-PSG match last season. Luis Enrique asks Mbappé to not just press himself, but serve as an example to all of his teammates. "I want you to leave in style, but you have to earn it, not just attacking. The day you cannot attack, you have to be best player ever defending. That is a leader, that is Michael Jordan".