Viral 'hawk tuah' girl to get reality TV series

Haliey Welch, AKA the 'hawk tuah' girl, could be getting her own reality TV show soon. The young woman went viral recently for appearing in a TikTok interview. In the interview, she said the famous 'hawk tuah - spit on that thang' phrase, and since then she has been shot into the stars.

If you're not in the know, there's a clip of the original interview below, but you can hopefully get the gist of what she means by hawk tuah without us having to spell it out for you. The question to lead to that centred around bedroom moves as well, just to give you a hint.

Since that viral moment, Welch has appeared on podcasts and addressed the sudden fame she's received online. Many requests have come for her to do an OnlyFans, which she has denied. It seems instead she'll be going down a more traditional route, as TMZ reports she is close to landing a reality TV deal. Whether the fame will last is unknown, but it seems Welch has a plan to get herself ahead while she can.

