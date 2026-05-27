Viral "Harry Dresden" intruder found mentally incompetent to stand trial

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A man in California went viral online after his attempted break-in was captured on a Ring camera. In the video, he can be seen aggressively pounding on the door of a family home while claiming to be the wizard Harry Dresden from the book series The Dresden Files.

The man, identified as Jason Thomas Nichols, first forced his way through a sliding door and then attempted to break down the home's front door, according to police. The homeowner in question watched the drama unfold via the security camera and rushed home to confront Nichols, which led to a physical altercation.

The incident went viral on social media earlier this year, and as part of the investigation, a psychologist has now assessed him as mentally incompetent and therefore unable to stand trial. Nichols remains in custody in Solano County and faces several charges, including aggravated burglary, unlawful threats, and assault.