Viral "Donald Trump buffalo" spared Eid sacrifice at the last minute

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A buffalo that has gone viral for allegedly looking like current US President Donald Trump has been spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice in Bangladesh at the last minute following a government intervention.

The buffalo, which is a rare albino that had been nicknamed "Donald Trump," was set to be slaughtered today, on the 28th of May. Yesterday, government officials from the Home Ministry in Bangladesh ordered authorities to step in, citing safety concerns after a rise of public interest in the buffalo.

The buffalo's buyer has been refunded, and the buffalo itself has been moved to Dhaka zoo. "At ⁠the last moment, the ⁠decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security ‌concerns and the unusual level of public interest," said a ministry official (via Sky News).

The buffalo is noted to be unusually gentle, and requires special care, including frequent feeding and regular baths. Crowds had started gathering outside the buffalo's home prior to its planned slaughter and eventual move to the zoo.