Violent Night 2 treats us to a new trailer and even more over-the-top Christmas violence

Admittedly, it didn't offer much in the way of cozy Christmas warmth, but it made up for it with plenty of violence and action - which made the 2022 film Violent Night a huge box office hit. David Harbour played Santa Claus (the real one, not your neighbor in a plastic mask), whose opinion is that Christmas has started to run its course. He wants to put his Xmas garb on the hook and his sack on the shelf for good. But... of course, that's not how it turned out.

For one thing, Santa rediscovered his Christmas spirit; for another, Hollywood obviously couldn't resist a sequel to a commercial success, and so it's time for round two, just in time for December 4. David Harbour reprises his role as Santa, and the same screenwriters (Pat Casey, Josh Miller) and director (Tommy Wirkola) are back - which hopefully means the Christmas magic can be recreated i Violent Night 2, with a healthy dose of over-the-top violence lending a helping hand.

Check out the new trailer below, and you'll also find the film's synopsis right beneath it.

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"In 2022's bare-knuckle holiday sensation, Violent Night, an embittered Santa, armed with lethal combat skills, took out a team of mercenaries to rescue a girl and her family. Now, not-so-jolly Saint Nick suits up again to take on a ruthless gangster (Harris) terrorizing the merchants of the Silver Bell Mall. But when Santa forgets the true meaning of Christmas, he finds himself in the heart of a lively mall community in desperate need of his help. Sapped of his magic, he'll need another way to take on the goons threatening the mall, and time is running out. Santa has to rediscover his faith in goodness and call in some last-minute reinforcements from the one person no baddie wants to tangle with: Mrs. Claus (Bell)."