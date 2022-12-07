Violent Night 2 seems pretty much confirmed

Violent Night premiered in theaters earlier this month and offers a not so very merry Xmas. It stars David Harbour as Santa Claus, who is about to deliver gifts to children, when he ends up in a kidnapping situation.

Luckily, the Santa knows how to break a few eggs (and by eggs, we mean body parts), and this led to a box office success. In fact, Violent Santa has become so popular that it is now pretty much decided that David Harbour's Santa will be back for more action. In an interview over at Collider, the Violent Night producer Kelly McCormick says:

"We're hoping to start working on a 'Violent Night 2,' if everything goes well the next few weeks. We have a tendency to just keep our heads down and focus on what's in front of us, or near. So yeah, that's kind of it. We're in it. We still have two and a half months of work to do on this one."

We wouldn't mind spending another Xmas with this brutal Santa Claus, but what do you think about all this?