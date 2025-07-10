Violent and entertaining: Red Sonja makes a brutal comeback

The trailer for the new Red Sonja film dropped just a few hours ago, and yep, it delivers exactly what you'd expect. Matilda Lutz steps into the role of the classic "she-devil with a sword" and brings a wild energy that just feels spot on. Add to that bloody battles, magical creatures, and (of course) an abundance of boobs.

Is it going to be a quality film? Probably not. But the entertainment factor looks to be very much intact for anyone who enjoys swords and sandals, and with a digital release already landing on August 29th, we won't have to wait too long either. Also fun to see the infamous chainmail bikini make a return - now with a bit of cheeky self-awareness.

"Does this protect me?"

"Not in the slightest. But the audience is going to love it."

Bottom line: will the trailer turn Red Sonja into a smash hit? Doubtful. But it hits hard, it's violent, and it doesn't take itself too seriously. Check it out below.

Are you hyped for this new version of Red Sonja?