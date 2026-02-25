Violence has never been so graceful than in Prime Video's ballet action flick Pretty Lethal

Ballet is often regarded as the most graceful of dance techniques, but anyone remotely familiar with it will also know that it has a rather brutal and ruthless background. Mastering the technique is a violent affair on one's body, but also a toughening experience, you could say, something the ballet dancers in Prime Video's upcoming film used to their advantage to escape a house of horrors.

In the flick known as Pretty Lethal, we follow a troupe of five ballet dancers who upon breaking down in a forest, seek shelter in a secluded house, which just so happens to be inhabited by a former ballet master who has a twisted and violent alternative side. Naturally, in a bid to survive the night, the young dancers must evade danger and savagely eliminate any threats that stand in their way.

The synopsis for Pretty Lethal explains:

"An action-packed thriller where five ballerinas, on their way to a prestigious dance competition, are barely on speaking terms when their bus breaks down in a remote forest. With no other options, they reluctantly seek shelter at an unsettling roadside inn run by Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman), a reclusive former ballet prodigy. From the moment they arrive, something feels wrong—and their worst instincts prove right. As the situation turns deadly, the fractured team must set aside rivalries and weaponize years of brutal training, turning grace, discipline, and even pointe shoes into tools for survival."

If this premise intrigues you, the good news is that the movie is almost here. It will debut on Prime Video on March 25 and you can see its trailer below for a glimpse of what it will offer.