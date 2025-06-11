Violence escalates in Northern Ireland after second night of riots

HQ

The latest news on Ireland . Unrest has gripped Northern Ireland for a second consecutive night as rioting in Ballymena spreads to other towns, prompting calls for reinforcements from the British mainland, police said on Wednesday.



Authorities report growing fear among residents after homes were targeted and officers injured in a wave of racially motivated violence. The disturbances began following outrage over a reported sexual assault case involving two teenagers.