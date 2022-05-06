Violence, dragons and war in new House of the Dragon teaser trailer

HQ

Hollywood refuses to let popular franchises rest, and just as Star Wars got it's prequels, Lord of the Rings got the Hobbit movies and Harry Potter got the Fantastic Beasts films - Game of Thrones will also get expanded.

As you are probably are already aware of, the new series is called House of the Dragon and premieres on HBO Max on August 22. This is a prequel series throwing us into the tales of the end of House Targaryen and also the Targaryen civil war. We have now got a new teaser trailer of the show, which you can check out below, and it seems to have all the components we're used to from the franchise - including dragons.