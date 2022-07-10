Cookies

Viola Davis portrays a fearsome warrior in The Woman King

The movie will open in cinemas this September.

Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the action movie The Woman King, a film that sees Viola Davis portraying Nanisca, a warrior who defended Africa from the colonial forces of Europe.

Set in the 18th and 19th centuries, the film tells the story of The Kingdom of Dahomey - which was known as one of the most powerful African states at the time - and the events that unfolded there.

Coming from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film also features John Boyega and Lashana Lynch, who help Davis' Nanisca in her efforts of standing up to the invading Europeans.

Check out the trailer for The Woman King below, and look to catch it in cinemas on September 16 this year.

