Viola Davis kicks ass as the President of the United States in Prime Video's G20

We've seen several action films as of late debut that revolve around a hero protecting the President of the United States from attackers. Perhaps the best example of this is the Has Fallen series, but Prime Video has had enough of this narrative and instead decided to flip it on its head.

We say this because the streamer has just presented the first trailer for G20, an action epic that stars Viola Davis in the leading role of the U.S. President, who upon being attacked by assailants at a G20 summit, takes it upon herself to eliminate this threat, protect her family, and save the world at the same time. Needless to say, there's some serious 80s DNA in this movie.

G20 will be coming to Prime Video soon, on April 10th to be exact, and you can see the trailer for the movie below, as well as its synopsis.

"When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride."