Acclaimed actress and EGOT winner Viola Davis is looking to star in a zombie movie, particularly something similar to 2016's Train to Busan.

Speaking with IndieWire about what she wants from her career, Davis said: "A lot of things I haven't done in my career. Listen, I would love to do a zombie movie. Now I say that, in shooting it, I don't know if I can distinguish between the real and the fiction because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don't know. You might hear some stories. But I want a 'Train to Busan.' I want my version of 'Train to Busan.' I want to fight some zombies. That's what I want to do."

Davis most recently starred in The Woman King and Air, the former of which earned her nominations for a SAG and BAFTA award.

Would you want to see Viola Davis star in a zombie movie?