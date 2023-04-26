Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Train to Busan

Viola Davis is looking to star in a zombie movie

The acclaimed actress wants her own version of Train to Busan.

Acclaimed actress and EGOT winner Viola Davis is looking to star in a zombie movie, particularly something similar to 2016's Train to Busan.

Speaking with IndieWire about what she wants from her career, Davis said: "A lot of things I haven't done in my career. Listen, I would love to do a zombie movie. Now I say that, in shooting it, I don't know if I can distinguish between the real and the fiction because if someone was running at me as a zombie, I don't know. You might hear some stories. But I want a 'Train to Busan.' I want my version of 'Train to Busan.' I want to fight some zombies. That's what I want to do."

Davis most recently starred in The Woman King and Air, the former of which earned her nominations for a SAG and BAFTA award.

Would you want to see Viola Davis star in a zombie movie?

