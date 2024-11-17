VINYL: Ys Origin Vinyl Soundtrack

HQ

Ah, the Ys Origin soundtrack—Wayo Records' lush vinyl pressing of Falcom's classic action RPG brings nostalgia, crisp audio quality, and vibrant artwork to life. It's an experience that speaks to both collectors of game soundtracks and hardcore Ys fans alike. But here's the real question: is it worth spinning on your turntable? Let's dig into every aspect that makes or breaks this release.

If you're a collector, you know that packaging is half the battle. Wayo Records is no stranger to this, and they've clearly put effort into making Ys Origin stand out on your shelf. The album cover is a visual delight. It's got this stunning, high-gloss finish that highlights the art of the Ys series' beautifully rendered characters and environment. The colors are vibrant, yet there's a slight ethereal touch, reminiscent of the game's fantastical world.

The records themselves come in these heavy-duty, glossy sleeves that feel substantial and premium, with art on both sides. You also get liner notes, which are a neat bonus, providing some insight into the music and its role in the game. However, I will say that a bit more fan service—maybe some in-depth commentary from the composers or even a pull-out poster—would've added extra flair. But as it stands, the packaging still screams quality, especially when compared to some other video game vinyl releases that fall flat in this department.

This is an ad:

Alright, so you've cracked open the plastic and slid that bad boy onto your turntable. How does it sound? In a word: excellent. The quality is crisp and clear, capturing every orchestral swell and synth hit with impressive fidelity. Wayo Records went the extra mile to press this on high-quality vinyl, and it shows. The noise floor is practically non-existent; you won't hear any annoying pops or hisses that sometimes plague lesser vinyl releases.

The bass and mid-tones are punchy and tight, which is great considering Ys Origin's soundtrack leans heavily into rock and symphonic elements. It's one of those soundtracks that oscillates between bombastic battle themes and atmospheric tracks, and this vinyl pressing handles the dynamic shifts beautifully.

For audiophiles, the remastering is pretty much on point. Everything sounds layered and nuanced, which is crucial for a game soundtrack that's packed with so many different genres and influences. But does it completely blow the digital versions out of the water? Not necessarily. The remastering is impressive, but some may argue that digital versions are cleaner due to their inherent format. Still, the warmth and analog richness of vinyl do bring out a new dimension to the soundtrack, especially for long-time fans.

This is an ad:

For fans of the game, the tracklist is a hit parade of nostalgia. Spanning two records, you get 23 tracks that encapsulate Ys Origin's varied and complex score. If you've played the game, you'll be hit right in the feels with tracks like "Genesis Beyond the Beginning," which sets the tone with its sweeping melodies, or the unforgettable "Scars of the Divine Wing," which is as epic as it sounds.

What's great is how well the tracklist flows on vinyl. Sometimes, video game soundtracks can feel disjointed or too loop-heavy, but Ys Origin manages to create a listening experience that feels complete even outside of its gaming context. That's a testament to the skill of the composers—Falcom Sound Team J.D.K.—and their ability to craft a score that transcends the game.

On the flip side, there are a couple of more atmospheric tracks that don't land as powerfully when removed from the gameplay. These are still beautifully composed but feel like fillers when you're just casually listening. That said, it's not a deal-breaker, and the highs definitely outweigh the occasional lull.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Is this worth your money, especially if you're a vinyl collector? At around $40-$60 depending on where you buy it, this isn't the cheapest video game soundtrack vinyl out there, but it's not overpriced either.

For collectors, the limited nature of this release makes it a must-have. The artwork, quality, and sheer nostalgia factor alone make it a worthy addition to any collection. It's also a great conversation starter for your shelf. Trust me, Ys fans are few and far between, but those in the know will geek out over this release when they see it.

If you're not a die-hard fan of the Ys series but you love video game music on vinyl, this is still a solid buy for the quality alone. There's a lot to appreciate here, even if you've never touched the game. The score's symphonic rock vibe makes for great background music, and there's enough variety to keep things interesting.

Wayo Records has done a fantastic job bringing Ys Origin's soundtrack to vinyl, delivering both in presentation and sound quality. While it's not a perfect release (a few filler tracks and the lack of extra goodies in the packaging), it's pretty darn close.

If you're a fan of the Ys series or video game soundtracks in general, this vinyl is a fantastic pickup. The audio quality is superb, the packaging is eye-catching, and the nostalgia is real. And let's be honest, there's something special about hearing those epic battle themes spin on a record player.

So, if you've got a soft spot for Ys Origin, go ahead—treat yourself. Just be sure to clear some space on your shelf for this beauty.