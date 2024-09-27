VINYL: Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

HQ

Was there anything more delightful growing up than browsing through the VHS tapes at the local video chain store? Shelves filled with oddities, an orgy of absurdity, and covers that enchanted your mind. In many ways, it was an experience akin to walking blindfolded through a minefield - something that would either end in disaster or a pure miracle.

Because sometimes it happened, and if you were lucky enough to experience Bloodsport during your childhood, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Tough guys beating the living daylights out of each other, with a top-notch, oiled-up Jean-Claude Van Damme in peak form. In short, it's a film that triggers nostalgia like nothing else, and its visceral scenes have come to define an entire genre.

But it's not just the brutality and intense fights that have made Bloodsport so memorable. No, here the soundtrack played just as big a role, a memorable fan-favourite steeped in synth-wave and composed by Paul Hertzog. A top-tier time capsule that Waxwork Records has immortalised on vinyl, decorated in blood-red and black shades.

The fact that both the pressing and the cover art are masterful hardly needs mentioning, but the real magic happens when the needle hits the record, and the first notes flow out of the speakers. At that moment, it's as if you're flung back in a DeLorean, back to the glory days of the 80s, landing smack in the middle of the dusty, sweaty arena. Right between JCVD and Bolo Yeung.

In short, Waxwork Records, as they've often done before, has done a masterful job of breathing new life into the music. It's a hard-hitting remaster with a razor-sharp sound - clear and distinct, with a delightfully deep bass that conveys a sense of weight and allows Hertzog's compositions to truly shine and demonstrate their raw power.

It's a cacophony of adrenaline and sweat being served up, and talking about the Bloodsport soundtrack is, of course, impossible without mentioning the album's two most famous tracks. I'm talking, of course, about Fight to Survive and Kumite. Pulsating action beats and lively synthesizers that perfectly capture the essence of the film - the fight, the strength, and the will to survive.

"Fight to Survive", with its powerful synths and energetic beats, is an anthem for perseverance. It gets the blood pumping and brings to mind Van Damme's character, Frank Dux, fighting his way through the brutal Kumite tournament. A track that, on vinyl, feels extra dynamic and rich, with a wonderful attention to detail and nuance.

In contrast, and somewhat surprisingly, "Kumite" is a bit more subdued. That said, though, this iconic piece is just as captivating as ever, forming an impenetrable soundscape that enchants and hypnotises, allowing one to dream of the glory days. Thanks to the vinyl edition, it's now crystal clear, with a much deeper bass than before.

Another highlight worth mentioning is the more laid-back track "The Tree and the Sword," which offers a break from the more energetic compositions. Here, we get a chance to reflect and breathe, soak in the atmosphere, and remember the smaller, more intimate moments from Bloodsport - nostalgia and feeling.

Is Bloodsport a soundtrack for the masses? No, absolutely not, and if you're not already a fan of 80s music or synthwave, this might be a tough pill to swallow. But for those of us who grew up with the film, the experience is extraordinary. For a brief moment, it's just like being eight years old again, sitting a foot in front of the TV, watching JCVD thrash his opponents.

The Bloodsport soundtrack on vinyl from Waxwork Records is a pure triumph, both musically and visually. A must-have for collectors and a perfect addition to any record collection that appreciates 80s action films and their iconic soundscapes. So, if you're one of those whose heart beats a little faster every time you hear Van Damme's name mentioned, or if you simply love classic synthwave and action music, this album is definitely something you need in your collection.

The record:

Bloodsport Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

