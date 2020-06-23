Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Vinsmoke Judge is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

The villain will be available during this summer and will conclude the game's first character pack.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Omega Force and Bandai Namco announced today that Vinsmoke Judge is the character who will conclude One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's first Character Pack. which is due to land this summer.

Vinsmoke Judge is one of the main antagonists of Whole Cake Island, and he is also the King of Germa Kingdom and the head of his military branch, Germa 66. He's the father of Ichiji, Niji, Sanji, Yonji and Reiju, and despite his huge body, this villainous antagonist is a skilled fighter with huge strength.

In view of Vinsmoke Judge's announcement, new screenshots have been released and you can see them below. We should also remind you that each Character Pack can be purchased individually or as part of the Character Pass. Are you still playing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4?

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Related texts

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4Score

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"A charming game that brings plenty of nostalgia to One Piece fans, but don't expect narrative grandeur and deep storytelling, or even particularly engaging gameplay."



Loading next content