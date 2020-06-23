Vinsmoke Judge is coming to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

You're watching Advertisements

Omega Force and Bandai Namco announced today that Vinsmoke Judge is the character who will conclude One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4's first Character Pack. which is due to land this summer.

Vinsmoke Judge is one of the main antagonists of Whole Cake Island, and he is also the King of Germa Kingdom and the head of his military branch, Germa 66. He's the father of Ichiji, Niji, Sanji, Yonji and Reiju, and despite his huge body, this villainous antagonist is a skilled fighter with huge strength.

In view of Vinsmoke Judge's announcement, new screenshots have been released and you can see them below. We should also remind you that each Character Pack can be purchased individually or as part of the Character Pass. Are you still playing One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4?