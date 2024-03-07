Vinnie Jones won't be back as the Juggernaut

HQ

There are few lines in superhero movies more iconic than "I'm the Juggernaut, bitch!" Vinnie Jones really brought his A-game to the role, and yet it doesn't seem like he's in a rush to return to one of his most iconic characters anytime soon.

Speaking with Yahoo, Jones revealed he had been approached about coming back as the Juggernaut for Deadpool & Wolverine, but he turned the opportunity down. "I spoke to the director, and I just said 'it's such a drama putting that suit on," he said. "You can't do anything in it all day and you could only drink through a straw while it was on."

That doesn't mean we won't see any Juggernaut action in Deadpool & Wolverine, as in the second Deadpool movie, the character was made using CGI and was played by Ryan Reynolds.