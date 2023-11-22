Vinnie Jones headlines World of Tanks 2023 Holiday Ops event

HQ

One of the highlights of the lead up to the holidays every year is seeing who Wargaming has decided to collaborate with for its annual Holiday Ops event. In the past, this has included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, and Milla Jovovich, and for 2023, this will be continuing by bringing on another person regarded as a tough guy.

Because former footballer turned actor, Vinnie Jones, will be the star celebrity for this year's Holiday Ops. He will be coming to World of Tanks, World of Tanks Blitz, and World of Tanks Modern Armor as a Commander with a crew, and he will also be bringing a collection of new challenges and quests for players to complete to earn additional rewards and customisation items.

Speaking about joining World of Tanks, Jones stated: "You heard that correct, I'm hanging up my candy canes for good to join the awesome World of Tanks players for Holiday Ops 2024. My days of 'correcting' people on the naughty list are over. I am a World of Tanks commander now, and it is going to be 'Jingle-Bells' all the way!"

Holiday Ops starts on December 1, 2023, and will be available on all platforms. Check out the trailer for the collaboration below.