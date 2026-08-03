Vinícius' situation unresolved: Stay at Real Madrid or move to Arsenal?

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The potential move of Vinícius Jr. from Real Madrid to Arsenal has become one of the most talked-about gossip this summer, and nothing is secure at the moment. Real Madrid has been trying for years to have the Brazilian winger sign a new contract, before his current one ends in 2027, and while Vinícius reportedly wants to stay, he has refused to sign, asking for a bigger salary, at least as much as what Kylian Mbappé earns.

The situation is reaching its final stages: recent information from Real Madrid states the club has made a final offer, and they would not give him more than 20 million euros per season. If Vinícius doesn't agree right now, the club will negotiate a sale this summer to cash on him (they would like to sell him for 150 million euros), before he becomes a free agent in January.

And Arsenal has already made approaches to Real Madrid, with coach Mikel Arteta leading the "operation", according to multiple outlets like AS. While Vinícius prefers to say, he knows that he would be the undisputed star of Arsenal, while in Madrid he lost the role to Kylian Mbappé and could see the threat of Yan Diomandé as new winger.

And with all of that happening in the background, Vinícius has officially re-joined Real Madrid training today after his break from World Cup, with the club featuring him heavily in social media posts...