Vinícius scores first goal in Ancelotti's Brazil era, secures World Cup qualification

Brazil is confirmed for the World Cup 2026. It took a while, as the most awarded nation in the world is going through a bad period. However, it only took one goal to defeat Paraguay, one of the surprises of the qualifiers. And it was netted by Vinícius: the Real Madrid striker did not enjoy his most plentiful season, but this is a valuable goal for a team that was unrecognisable recently.

Despite their defeat, Paraguay is almost confirmed for the World Cup: it would take Venezuela to win their next two games and Paraguay to loose both to miss their spot. This leaves Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia as the six CONMEBOL teams confirmed or on tracks for the World Cup, with Venezuela playing inter-confederation play-offs, and Bolivia, Peru and Chile eliminated.

After this international break, the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers will return in September with the last two matches. Ancelotti will have two opportunities against Chile and Bolivia to test the team in time for the competition next summer.