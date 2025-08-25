Vinícius scores and assists from the bench, but controversy still surrounds him: Mbappé saves him from red card

HQ

Xabi Alonso made some big changes in his starting linw up in his second LaLiga match as Real Madrid manager, taking the unexpected and bold decision to bench Vinícius Jr., who only joined the match after 60 minutes. He swapped Brahim and Vini for Rodrygo and Mastantuono, and also swapped Trent Alexander-Arnold for Dani Carvajal, in the captain's longer match (85 minutes) since his injury early last season.

The move paid off: despite only playing thirty minutes, Vinícius assisted one goal and scored another, his first Liga goal away since October 2024. However, there was also controversy, as only a few minutes earlier, Vinícius saw yellow card for faking a penalty. Later, in his two goal contributions, he didn't celebrate much, opting instead confront the spectators in Oviedo, who were calling him "dumb, dumb", and even the referee.

The image of Mbappé going to embrace him and putting his hand in his mouth during Mbappé's second goal celebration, so he doesn't get a second yellow card, quickly went viral...