Vinícius' message to the victims of DANA was well received in Valencia, despite long-standing rivalry

HQ

Vinícius Júnior was having a tough week: after the Clásico defeat and him loosing Ballon d'Or against Rodri, causing him to cancel a party where Nike was supposed to announce new sneakers with his branding, he was waiting for Real Madrid's next match in LaLiga, which was going to be a visit to Valencia.

It was in 2023 in Mestalla, Valencia's stadium, where Vini suffered some racist insults, which lead to the partial closure of the stadium. Of all stadiums in Spain, Mestalla is perhaps the one that dislikes Vini the most.

But suddenly, on Tuesday night, all football matters became trifle, as a devastating storm led to floods that destroyed several villages in southeast Spain, most notably in Valencia. The death toll nears one hundred people, and thousands have lost their home and properties.

Spanish sports world stepped up to show sympathy to the victims, Real Madrid among them: they have opened a donation campaign with Red Cross. And Vinícius Júnior, silent after his defiant tweet after Ballon d'Or defeat, also published a message on Twitter, sending his affection.

Vini Jr. message to Valencia was well received by Valencia fans

That message has been well received by Valencia's fanclubs. "What is good, is good, it is silly to deny it. I don't know if it is the first time he does it, but Vini's message surprised me and that dignifies him", said Fede Sagreras, president of Valencia's fan clubs, to Relevo.

Another Valencia fan club president, José Pérez from Libertad VCF, said that he is not surprised about Vini's message because "sportsmen, when the time comes, are usually up to scratch", and thinks that media is usually the one to blame for giving a more negative image than the reality.

He is also not surprised about Real Madrid's willingness to help, because "even when we can have rivalry, when the time comes they always show they have class".

Real Madrid also supported Valencia in their desire to cancel this weekend match, which has officially been postponed to a future date.