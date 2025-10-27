Vinícius' message after el Clásico: "we didn't want to offend anyone"

HQ

Vinícius Jr. was the protagonist of the most tense moments during El Clásico. In the 72nd minute, he was substituted by coach Xabi Alonso, and lost his temper when he was leaving the pitch, replaced by Rodrygo. According to cameras from DAZN, Vini was saying "I'm leaving the team, It's better to leave" and cursing, while Xabi looked other way, and mumbled "c'mon Vini, f***".

Vinícius went directly to the dressing room, but later returned to the bench to watch the rest of the match and celebrate the victory... and also confronting Lamine Yamal in the final brawl between players and members on both teams.

Vinícius: "we didn't want to offend anyone"

Speaking in Real Madrid TV, Vinícius "sent a message to all madridistas", where he seemingly refers to the incidents with Lamine Yamal. "This is how the Clásico is; there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, neither Barça players nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that's how it was today. Hala Madrid".

His words could also be taken as a sort of apology to his ire at Xabi Alonso, that caused him to fall from Madrid fans' grace. Xabi Alonso, in press conference, didn't want to talk about the incident with his player, simply saying that "we'll talk about it later" and also praising Vini's performance during the 72 minutes he played...