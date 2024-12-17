Vinícius Jr. wins FIFA's The Best 2024 award: full list of winners

HQ

FIFA has announced the winners of "The Best", the awards recognizing the best football players, coaches and goalkeepers of the last season. Unlike Ballon d'Or, this isn't voted solely by journalists, but by a mix of four equally weighted jury groups: current coaches and captains from each team, one special journalist from each territory, and fans.

Aitana Bonmatí has been chosen for a second year in a row as the best female player. But there's a notable change in the men's category: Vinícius Jr. has won this time.

The Brazilian Real Madrid makes up for the bitter defeat of the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious football award in the world, by winning arguably the second most prestigious award. And this time, he has been there to accept it, as well as Carlo Ancelotti, winner of best coach.

The whole Real Madrid squad is in Qatar, preparing to play against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup. The FIFA awards were also awarded in Qatar.

Vini Jr received the most votes ahead of other ten nominees, with 48 points. The Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri from Manchester City and Spain, received 43 points, and Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid and England was third, with 37 points.

The Best FIFA 2024 winners

Best Men's Player: Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Best Women's Player: Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona/Spain)

Best Men's Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

Best Women's Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars/USA)

Best Men's Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Best Women's Coach: Emma Hayes (Chelsea/USA)