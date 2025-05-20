Vinícius Jr testifies in the trial against Frente Atlético ultras who hung a dummy with his shirt

HQ

Monday, May 19 saw the start of the legal proceedings against the four members of Frente Atlético, Atlético de Madrid's ultras, accused of hanging from a bridge a doll with the shirt of Real Madrid player Vinícius Jr. in January 2023. The Brazilian has testified in this trial, explaining that it happened because of his skin colour and against his person, attacking his honour.

We have learned through RTVE that the Provincial Court of Madrid has begun with the player's statement, so as not to interrupt his commitments with Club World Cup held in the United States. The trial will continue on June 23, although Section 23 has set June 16 for the preliminary questions. Vinícius Jr's statements were made by videoconference from Real Madrid's Ciudad Deportiva in Valdebebas, in the presence of the defendants, who arrived at the courthouse wearing dark glasses, caps and black masks.

The footballer said that when he saw what was happening on social media, he felt that he and his family could be in danger. He responded that he felt offended and denigrated by the black tone of the dummy with his shirt, also pointing out that he has suffered other types of insults at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The prosecutor asks for four years in prison for the defendants, having committed a crime against fundamental rights and public freedoms, in its modality against dignity, and another of threats. The prosecutor is also demanding 6,000 euros in compensation for the moral damage caused to the player.

The Netflix documentary, Baila, Vini, was released on May 15 and has been the subject of controversy, especially with Valencia CF, who believe that their fans have been defamed in the audio-visual product.