Vinícius Jr. says the "Stop Crying Your Heart Out" banner gave him more motivation against Manchester City

Vinícius Jr. was named MVP of the Champions League play-off match against Manchester City, last night at the Etihad Stadium. A 2-1 miraculous victory for Madrid at the 80th minute turned into a 2-3 victory for Madrid, the first one at the Etihad Stadium, and a big advantage before next week's second leg at the Bernabéu.

Although Vinícius didn't score, he generated most ocassions than anyone, including participation in the two late goals by Brahim Díaz and Jude Bellingham in the 85th and 91st minute. He regained the quality and intensity that he had lost in the past weeks, and did it at the most apporpiate time: in front of an audience (and a banner) that mocked him for his "second place" at the Ballon d'Or.

The banner was brought in by a a fan group, We Are 1894. It contained a picture of Rodri Hernández and the words "stop crying your heart out", from the Oasis song. The Spanish midfielder won Ballon d'Or last october, just 41 points ahead of Vinícius. Real Madrid considered that it was unfair and boycotted the gala.

But, after the game, Vinícius said that the banner gave him extra motivation. "Yes, I saw it. At times the opposing fans do things which spur me on to put in a great performance. I did that again here tonight and we managed to win the game", said the Brazilian player to Movistar.

"We have to get back to Madrid and our fans will make it special. They know our history and what we're capable of in this competition. This is the fifth time we've come to play in Manchester. We have to keep going, there are still 90 minutes to play."