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Brazil ended up being a disappointment of the World Cup, eliminated in round of 16 against Norway. This equals their worst ever result at the competition (have always reached at least quarter-finals since they finish in the same round in Italy 1990). Vinícius Jr., who ended up being one of the best players of the team after scoring four goals and one assist, has now sent a statement saying he is sorry.

"I saw so many people of all ages supporting me, embracing our dream, that it would be unfair to remain silent. But I needed a few days to reflect", he wrote, saying it has been four years later and still has to think about what to write after a disappointment, and that he felt they had a good team to do more.

"Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and being eliminated in the Round of 16 is a difficult feeling to explain. I know how much I prepared, how much I focused, how much I wanted this for you, for my family.

The feeling of frustration is overwhelming. We had a group strong enough to do more, and we couldn't. I apologize and I will fight for our dream of returning to the top of the world."

Despite the failure, it is expected that Carlo Ancelotti will remain at the helm of the Brazilian national team: Brazil renewed his contract in May 2026 until after the 2030 FIFA World Cup.