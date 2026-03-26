Vinícius Jr. "only thinks about staying at Real Madrid for a long time"

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Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. travelled to United States for a couple of friendly matches with Brazil against France on March 26 and Croatia on March 31, before World Cup. Vinícius was called up by coach Carlo Ancelotti, and talking to the media in Brazil, he was asked about the recent announcement that Antoine Griezmann is joining the MLS.

"Griezmann is a fantastic player, he had an excellent career in Spain, with France... I wish him the best of luck, I really like his style. I think he will contribute a lot to the league", said the Brazilian, who played against him just last Sunday, in a derby with Atlético de Madrid where Vinícius scored twice.

However, when asked if he would follow his footsteps, Vinícius said he is still young and that he only thinks about Real Madrid. "I want to stay there for a long time", he said. The club, however, has not renewed his contract yet, with reported disputes with the club about his salary, aiming for it to be as high as Mbappé's.