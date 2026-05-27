Vinícius Jr. is "not in a hurry" to sign a new contract with Real Madrid: "We have a lot to discuss"

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Vinícius Jr.'s future with Real Madrid is still not secured. The Brazilian winger, now preparing for World Cup 2026, said in an interview with YouTube channel CazéTV that he is "not in a hurry" to sign a new contract to extend his stay in Madrid beyond June 2027, which is when his current contract ends, and that the club and he have a lot to discuss before that.

"I always dreamed of playing here, I'm enjoying every moment and I want to stay here all my life, but I'm not in a hurry to renew my contract. I have it until 2027", Vinícius said. "Until 2027, we have a lot to discuss with Real Madrid, and Real Madrid has a lot to discuss with us. Real is calmed and I am calmed, the President trusts me and I trust him. We have to wait and live every moment and enjoy the best club in the world".

It has been reported before that the club has tried to secure his long term presence at the club but the player has demanded more money to consolidate his status as the star of the team, as much as Kylian Mbappé.

The winger also commented on his relationship with the French forward, saying they are also friends outside the pitch. Some have pointed that both players seem to perform better when they are not playing at the same time. Do you think Vinícius will stay at Real Madrid longer than 2027?