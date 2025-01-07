Vinícius Jr. gets two-match suspension after assaulting Valencia's goalkeeper

HQ

Vinícius Jr. has been given a two-match sanction after pushing Valencia's goalkeeper Dimitrievski on Friday's Liga match, that ended 1-2 in favour of Real Madrid. Vinícius was expelled in the 79th minute, but despite playing with ten players, Madrid was able to score two goals and win the game.

On Tuesday night, first working day in Spain after the Holidays, the Disciplinary Committee has announced that Vinícius gets a two-match sanction. As it is considerad a minor sanction (less than four games), it only comes to effect in the competition where the offence happened. That means Vinícius will miss Real Madrid's next two games in LaLiga (relatively easier matches against Valladolid and Las Palmas) and is clear to play the Spanish Supercup, starting tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

Vinícius traveled today with the rest of the team, even knowing his participatin in the competition was up in the air. In the end, the Committe found that Vinícius was guilty of a "violent action" while the game was stopped and didn't produce any harmful or damaging consequences. According to article 130, the sanction for this was 2 or 3 games suspension.

It could have been worse for Vinícius, as many people thought the Committe would use article 103, which carried a more severe punishment of 4-12 games. If that was the case, Vinícius would have been sanctioned in all competitions, meaning he would have missed the Supercup.