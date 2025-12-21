Vinícius Jr. changes Instagram profile picture after being booed at the Bernabéu

HQ

Real Madrid ended 2025 with a victory against Sevilla and Kylian Mbappé equalizing a record by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the match ended earlier for Vinícius Jr., substituted in the 82th minute... and was met with a mix of boos and applause from Real Madrid fans at the Bernabéu.

Many people applaued him, sure, but the boos were clearly audible... and the Brazilian player did not like them, as hours after the match, he changed his Instagram profile picture. Vini Jr. used to have a profile image wearing the Real Madrid jersey, but now his profile picture shows him with a Brazilian jersey.

Vinícius also sent the usual post after a match, with nothing written but "...". In the comments, he received support from current and former teammates, like Mbappé, Bellingham, Lucas Vázquez and Marcelo.

The reasons why Real Madrid fans booed Vinícius

After the match against Sevilla, Vinícius Jr. has spent 17 matches without scoring: his last goals were a brace against Villarreal on October 4. Since then, however, he has given three assists and had two goals ruled out.

Another reason that explains why fans are so angry is that he was caught by cameras laughing in the bench earlier this week, when third-tier club Talavera scored a late goal that nearly put Real Madrid in serious trouble at the Copa del Rey round of 32, which Madrid ended up winning narrowly, 3-2.

Real Madrid returns to the game on January 4, 2026, against Betis, followed by another derby against Atlético de Madrid in the Super Cup semi-finals.