Vinícius Jr. blames "crazy calendar" for injury, won't play at Liverpool

Vinícius Júnior will miss most of Real Madrid's marathonian december, with games every three days. That included the importanrt Liverpool visit for Champions League Wednesday. The Brazilian winger has been diagnoside with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.

Vini Jr has played all 18 Real Madrid matches so far this season. He is by far Real Madrid's most important player right now, and one of the few from Ancelotti's squad who had avoided injuries.

Nevertheless, his abscence as well as Rodrygo's, still injured, could force the Italian to make some rotations and changes to the squad, something he actually already did last Liga match on Sunday, a 0-3 victory over Leganés, that saw Mbappé change positions with Vini and move to the left-wing, scoring a goal assisted by Vini.

Mbappé could temporarily reclaim his favourite position, where he has been playing most of his career, which could help him recover his confidence. Jude Bellingham could also recover his position as false nine that saw him scoring the most goals out of any Madrid player last season.

Arda Güler will likely also get more minutes at the right wing, and Endrick Felipe may finally have the opportunity fans have been clamouring for him.

Vini Jr. could return for Intercontinental Cup final

Some Spanish outlets are pointing to December 18 as Vini Jr.'s potential return. That day, Real Madrid will play the Intercontinental Cup final.

This brand new annual competition, an evolution from UEFA and CONMEBOL's Intercontinental Cup last played in 2004, is organized by FIFA and pits the winner clubs from all six confederations. The European Champion is granted direct access to the final.