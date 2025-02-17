Vinícius Jr. becomes owner of a Portuguese football club

HQ

Vinícius Jr. has become the owner of a Portuguese football club. The Brazilian star from Real Madrid is one of the investors behind FC Alverca, a second division club in Portugal from Alverca do Ribatejo, near Lisbon. The club is currently second in Segunda Liga, so it could be promoted next year.

The Brazilian player is part of a group of investers from Spain and Brazil, although the identity of those investers is unknown, as well as the sum which Vinícius and others paid for the "70% or 80%" of the club to previous owner, engineer Ricardo Vicintin. It was previously reported that it could have cost around 10 million euro.

So far, the club has only confirmed the sale of the stakes by Vincintin. Current CEO Matheus Ornelas will continue to be at the helm until the end of the season. Futebol Clube de Alverca was founded in 1939, and has played five years in first division, frequently being a "feeder team" to Benfica. After bankruptcy in 2005, the club returned to professional levels in 2017, and was promoted from Liga 3 last year.