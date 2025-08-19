Vinícius Jr. and Real Madrid disagree on his salary for contract extension

HQ

Vinícius Jr.'s presence as Real Madrid star was put into question last season, when Kylian Mbappé arrived to the team and, despite a slow start, ended up being the top goal scorer of LaLiga and Golden Boot in Europe. Meanwhile, Vinícius' performances went in decline after his Ballon d'Or debacle.

Whatever happen this year is anobody's guess, but it has been reported several times that the relationship between the club and the player is not at its best, at least concerning his contract. The Brazilian ends contract in 2027, and while on every accounts he still wants to stay at Real Madrid, rejecting record-breaking offers from Saudi Arabia, he disagrees with the club on his salary, and negotiations for a contract extension until 2030 are stalled.

The latest updates come from ESPN, whose sources say that the club offered a salary of €20 million per season (up from the €17 million he earns now, including bonuses). However, the player agents asked for nearly 50% more: a fixed €20 million per season, plus variables that would rose to €30 million.

With negotiation stalled, the player's agents have opted to wait and see how the 2025-26 season progresses and how much does he count for Xabi Alonso's plans. According to ESPN, Alonso nearly benched Vinícius in the Club World Cup match against PSG, but changed his mind when Trent Alexander-Arnold retired due to injury just hours before the match.

